ESPN Ranks The Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now

With the 2020 NFL season only two months away, ESPN released power rankings for the top five quarterbacks in the league, according to 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players. It has sparked quite the debate on social media.

Patrick Mahomes has claimed the No. 1 spot on the power rankings, which is a no-brainer. There’s a reason the Kansas City Chiefs just made him the richest athlete in sports.

Right behind Mahomes on the list is Russell Wilson, who is coming off yet another tremendous season with the Seattle Seahawks. This past season, the veteran quarterback carried an injury-riddled team to the NFC Divisional Round.

Aaron Rodgers earned the No. 3 spot on the power rankings despite a slight decline in his production this past season. To be fair, though, the future Hall of Famer was in his first year under Matt LaFleur’s system.

In arguably the most surprising decision of this entire power rankings, coaches and executives ranked Deshaun Watson as the No. 4 quarterback in the NFL.

The oldest quarterback in the top five checks in at No. 5, as Drew Brees remains on this list even at 41 years old. Many analysts believe he’s entering the final year of his illustrious career.

Here’s a recap of the top five:

Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady aren't among the NFL's five best QBs? That's what this vote says 😳 Check out the full rankings here: https://t.co/QYZJ8fbzYm pic.twitter.com/lT1cadcA0l — ESPN (@espn) July 8, 2020

It’s odd to see Lamar Jackson not included in the top five, especially after winning the MVP award in a landslide.

Other omissions from this list include Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. None of these omissions are as glaring as Jackson, though.

What do you make of this list that ESPN shared?