ESPN Ranks The Top 5 NFL Quarterbacks Right Now

Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers meet on the field.KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 27: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meets with quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

With the 2020 NFL season only two months away, ESPN released power rankings for the top five quarterbacks in the league, according to 50 executives, coaches, scouts and players. It has sparked quite the debate on social media.

Patrick Mahomes has claimed the No. 1 spot on the power rankings, which is a no-brainer. There’s a reason the Kansas City Chiefs just made him the richest athlete in sports.

Right behind Mahomes on the list is Russell Wilson, who is coming off yet another tremendous season with the Seattle Seahawks. This past season, the veteran quarterback carried an injury-riddled team to the NFC Divisional Round.

Aaron Rodgers earned the No. 3 spot on the power rankings despite a slight decline in his production this past season. To be fair, though, the future Hall of Famer was in his first year under Matt LaFleur’s system.

In arguably the most surprising decision of this entire power rankings, coaches and executives ranked Deshaun Watson as the No. 4 quarterback in the NFL.

The oldest quarterback in the top five checks in at No. 5, as Drew Brees remains on this list even at 41 years old. Many analysts believe he’s entering the final year of his illustrious career.

Here’s a recap of the top five:

It’s odd to see Lamar Jackson not included in the top five, especially after winning the MVP award in a landslide.

Other omissions from this list include Tom Brady, Dak Prescott and Carson Wentz. None of these omissions are as glaring as Jackson, though.

What do you make of this list that ESPN shared?


