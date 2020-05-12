The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

ESPN Reporter Has Very Bold Prediction For Packers QB Jordan Love

Jordan Love playing against LSU.BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 05: Quarterback Jordan Love #10 of the Utah State Aggies looks to throw a pass against the LSU Tigers at Tiger Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers shocked the rest of the NFL during the first round of this year’s draft, selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. It’s very possible that he ends up being Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.

Love has all the physical tools to become a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Not only does he have exceptional arm talent, the former Utah State signal-caller can make throws from all different kinds of platforms.

Expectations will be high for Love the moment he arrives in Green Bay. He’ll be asked to eventually replace Rodgers, who is considered by many as the most talented quarterback of this generation. It’ll be tough for Love to meet those expectations, but ESPN insider Dan Graziano clearly believes in him.

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, Graziano had a bold prediction regarding Green Bay’s first-round pick, saying “Jordan Love will win more Super Bowls with the Packers than Aaron Rodgers. All he has to do is win two to make this prediction come true.”

Packers fans would certainly sign up for two Super Bowl wins with Love at quarterback.

Almost every person in Wisconsin loves Rodgers due to his contributions over the past decade. It’ll be hard for fans to immediately accept Love when he becomes Green Bay’s starter, but winning does cure everything.

Do you think Love will lead the Packers to another Lombardi Trophy in the future?

Reader Interactions

About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.