ESPN Reporter Has Very Bold Prediction For Packers QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers shocked the rest of the NFL during the first round of this year’s draft, selecting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. It’s very possible that he ends up being Aaron Rodgers’ replacement.

Love has all the physical tools to become a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Not only does he have exceptional arm talent, the former Utah State signal-caller can make throws from all different kinds of platforms.

Expectations will be high for Love the moment he arrives in Green Bay. He’ll be asked to eventually replace Rodgers, who is considered by many as the most talented quarterback of this generation. It’ll be tough for Love to meet those expectations, but ESPN insider Dan Graziano clearly believes in him.

On Tuesday’s edition of Get Up, Graziano had a bold prediction regarding Green Bay’s first-round pick, saying “Jordan Love will win more Super Bowls with the Packers than Aaron Rodgers. All he has to do is win two to make this prediction come true.”

"Jordan Love will win more Super Bowls with the Packers than Aaron Rodgers."@DanGrazianoESPN was asked to make a bold prediction, and he went very BOLD.

Packers fans would certainly sign up for two Super Bowl wins with Love at quarterback.

Almost every person in Wisconsin loves Rodgers due to his contributions over the past decade. It’ll be hard for fans to immediately accept Love when he becomes Green Bay’s starter, but winning does cure everything.

Do you think Love will lead the Packers to another Lombardi Trophy in the future?