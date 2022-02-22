For the second offseason in a row, Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Green Bay Packers is the No. 1 storyline in the NFL. That’s something that ESPN’s Ryan Clark isn’t very happy about.

On Tuesday’s episode of Get Up, Clark addressed Rodgers’ cryptic post on Instagram. The reigning MVP thanked multiple teammates in a lengthy message on Monday night.

It’s clear that Clark is tired of talking about Rodgers.

“I’m not doing this with y’all, man. I’m not. I did it for seven months last season, and then he showed up to freaking training camp with a Kevin from The Office shirt on,” Clark said. “… I think he understands that he finds himself intelligent, he finds himself very engaging. And you know why he finds himself engaging? Because every time he does something, we dummies engage.”

Clark finished his rant with a fiery message for the rest of ESPN’s staff.

“When you get a little buzz, you start to feel good and you learn to love people more. He sent out the message. We have no idea what it means. Aaron Rodgers is going to control Aaron Rodgers. We need to stop letting him control us.”

Hopefully, Rodgers makes a decision fairly soon.

Rodgers can return to the Packers for another playoff run, request a trade or retire.