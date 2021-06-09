Adam Schefter isn’t going to ease Packers fans into reality. If Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play quarterback for Green Bay this upcoming season, the NFL insider believes it’ll be one of the “worse” teams in the NFL.

Rodgers has always made the Packers look better than they actually are. He carried them to two straight NFC Championships only to lose to two far superior rosters (49ers in 2020 and Buccaneers in 2021).

In the event Rodgers commits to not playing in Green Bay this upcoming season, the reins would be handed over to second-year quarterback Jordan Love. So far, reports indicate the Utah State alum is off to a miserable start in minicamp.

Schefter thinks it’s obvious. If the Packers are without Rodgers later this fall, they’ll be “one of the worse teams in football.” Take a look.

"They know that if he's not back, that they would be one of the worse teams in football."@AdamSchefter with a bold statement on what the Packers would be without Aaron Rodgers 😳 pic.twitter.com/RfFmzpwE43 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) June 8, 2021

This shouldn’t be too much of shock for Green Bay fans. The Packers haven’t built a championship roster to surround Aaron Rodgers. It’s the main reason why he’s so frustrated with the organization.

It’s not like Green Bay hasn’t had opportunities to improve the roster over the years. The Packers had an obvious need at wide receiver ahead of the 2020-21 season. But they spent their first-round pick on Jordan Love, instead. They then spent this year’s first-round pick on a defensive back.

Rodgers has every right to be frustrated with the Packers. And if Green Bay moves forward without him and struggles, it’ll validate Rodgers’ complaints.