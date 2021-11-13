ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Significant Update On QB Aaron Rodgers

Coming into this Saturday, there was some uncertainty as to whether or not Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be cleared in time for this weekend’s game. Moments ago, however, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an important update on the reigning MVP.

Rodgers, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, has remained asymptomatic and has met the NFL’s return-to-play protocols.

“Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers has remained asymptomatic from COVID-19 and has met the NFL/NFLPA return-to-play protocols, per sources,” Schefter said. “All that is left now is for the Packers to officially activate him by 4 pm ET today.”

Although the Packers haven’t officially activated Rodgers yet, all signs point to him starting this Sunday against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks.

When speaking to the media this Friday, Packers coach Matt Lafleur revealed he’s not worried about Rodgers suiting up on Sunday despite missing an entire week of practice.

“Had a lot of conversations with Aaron in that regard as to what he needs to be ready to go,” LaFleur said. “It wouldn’t be the first time in his career that he hadn’t practiced an entire week and gone on and played a game. So as long as he’s confident with what we’re doing with him, then we’ll see where he’s at tomorrow.”

Rodgers was having another MVP-caliber season before he went on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. In eight games this season, Rodgers has 1,894 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and three interceptions.

It’ll be interesting to see how Rodgers performs after missing an entire week of action.