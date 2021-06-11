Back in April, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said that he’s not going to trade star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. If he changes his mind, ESPN analyst Marcus Spears believes there’s one team that should pursue the three-time MVP.

During a recent interview with The Spun, Spears was asked about Rodgers’ situation in Green Bay. It’s possible that whole dilemma gets sorted out in the coming weeks, but the veteran ESPN analyst admit that he doesn’t think Rodgers will be back for the 2021 season.

Spears also named which team should be putting together their best trade offer for Rodgers. That team happens to be the Denver Broncos.

“I would 100 percent be trying to figure out how I can get as much compensation from the Denver Broncos as I could because that’s the team that should be trying to get Aaron Rodgers,” Spears said. “I originally said the Saints, but the Packers trading within the same conference is wishful thinking.”

The Broncos are expected to host a quarterback competition this offseason between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. Both players have shown flashes of being a legitimate starter in the NFL, but neither compare to Rodgers.

Trading away a future Hall of Famer like Rodgers would sting, there’s no denying that. However, Spears thinks it’s time for the Packers to move on and embrace the Jordan Love era.

“Sometimes you have to let go and say ‘We messed this up.’ You already took Jordan Love to plan for the future. The future has come a little bit faster than you wanted it to, but if you can get three first-round picks and a good player, you got to cut your losses. I get it, he was the MVP and one of the greatest to ever play. But all this situation is doing now is taking attention away from your young player getting better.”

Rodgers has kept most of his thoughts on this situation to himself. Green Bay’s front office, meanwhile, hasn’t shied away from telling the media that it wants him back.

It’ll be really interesting to see how this staredown between Rodgers and the Packers ends.