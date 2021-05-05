It’s been nearly a week since massive Aaron Rodgers news struck the NFL world and fans still can’t believe it happened.

Shortly before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay. In the aftermath of Schefter’s report, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

With that in mind, several trade scenarios have popped up over the past week. On Wednesday morning, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg suggested there is one NFL coach who would be willing to do anything to trade for Rodgers.

“It is my belief that Jon Gruden will do ANYTHING, and would give anything, to get Aaron Rodgers,” Greenberg said on Wednesday morning.

"It is my belief that Jon Gruden will do ANYTHING, and would give anything, to get Aaron Rodgers."@espngreeny can see a potential Rodgers to the Raiders trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jaa40eSmlU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 5, 2021

Over the weekend, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler named three possible landing spots for the reigning NFL MVP. He highlighted the Denver Broncos, who have been brought up several times since the trade rumors started.

He also named the Raiders as a potential “wild card” team in the running for Rodgers. The star quarterback reportedly issued a list of three teams he would be interested in playing for.

The Broncos, Raiders and San Francisco 49ers all made the list.

Where will Rodgers play in 2021?