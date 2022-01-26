ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Wants To See Aaron Rodgers Play For 1 NFL Team

With Aaron Rodgers’ future on the Green Bay Packers more in doubt than ever before and many calling for the two sides to move on, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg has weighed in.

On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Greenberg advocated for Rodgers to take his talents to the Bay Area and join the San Francisco 49ers. He argued that Rodgers should have gone No. 1 overall to the 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft, and this is a chance for them to correct that mistake.

“I’m going to bring up Kevin Durant: If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em,” Greenberg said. “I think Rodgers is gonna go to San Francisco. Go ahead. He’s 0-4 against them. That’s his hometown. They should’ve drafted him No. 1 all those years ago. Let’s right that wrong!”

Rodgers is coming off his fourth playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and this one may have been the most soul-crushing by far. Despite being a First-Team All-Pro selection, Rodgers couldn’t muster a touchdown against the 49ers defense in a 13-10 loss.

Aaron Rodgers to the 49ers next season? @Espngreeny wants to see it happen 👀 "They should've drafted him No. 1 all those years ago. Let's right that wrong!" pic.twitter.com/wuZ0cdnwEZ — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 26, 2022

In the 2005 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers took quarterback Alex Smith with the top overall pick. Rodgers infamously waited impatiently as 22 more players were taken before him.

That proved to be a mistake for the 49ers as Rodgers became an all-time great while Smith took six years to find his footing as a starting NFL quarterback. By the time Smith finally got the right coaching, Rodgers was already a Super Bowl champion and one of the NFL’s best throwers.

But just about every other team that passed on Rodgers in 2005 wound up regretting it.

Will we see Aaron Rodgers go to the 49ers?