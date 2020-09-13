Everyone Has Same Reaction To Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Today

Talk of Aaron Rodgers’ demise has been greatly exaggerated.

We’re not really sure who was talking about that demise, but that seems to be everyone’s message following the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s performance in Week 1.

Rodgers, who admitted he was shocked by his team’s decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round, had a brilliant first half against Detroit.

The 36-year-old quarterback completed 19 of 28 passes for 201 yards and two touchdowns. The Packers are leading the Lions, 22-10, at halftime.

NFL fans are loving Rodgers’ start to his season of vengeance.

“The Aaron Rodgers “why the hell did you draft Love” tour is real and spectacular. And I Love it,” one fan tweeted.

“Aaron Rodgers is not messing around this season,” another fan added.

“I dunno man, I’m beginning to think Aaron Rodgers may not be washed,” one fan added.

It’s just one half of football, of course, but Rodgers and the Packers are looking the part of a legitimate Super Bowl contender so far.

Rodgers said earlier this week that he likes being slept on.

“I think the beauty is there’s a lot of conversation about other teams,” Rodgers on said Wednesday. “Whether it’s Tom (Brady) in Tampa, or the teams that were really solid last year: New Orleans, San Francisco, Seattle, Philadelphia and Dallas with Mike (McCarthy) and what they’ve done with their roster. I like where we’re at as far as kind of flying under the radar even though we went 13-3 last year. We’ve got a chance to prove what kind of team we are starting the season out on Sunday and I look forward to the opportunity.”

Rodgers and Co. are definitely seizing on that opportunity so far.