Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

A lot of people in the NFL world have had fun at Aaron Rodgers’ expense after the Packers were eliminated on Saturday night.

Before the playoffs started, there was a report that surfaced saying that Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl. Rodgers vehemently denied the report, but it still made for some laughs in the community and that continued after the loss to the 49ers.

Now that the Packers are eliminated, Rodgers doesn’t have to play in the Super Bowl and can figure out what he wants to do for next season.

The Packers struggled on offense all game long even though Rodgers threw for 225 yards. They only scored one offensive touchdown and it came courtesy of running back AJ Dillon.

Green Bay had a chance to win late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t put a drive together. San Francisco then got the ball back and drove down the field for Robbie Gould’s eventual 45-yard game-winner.

Rodgers is set to be in the spotlight again this offseason and he doesn’t seem to mind that.

He’s already been in the spotlight last offseason and most weeks this season, the latter of which was for different reasons.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.