Everyone Is Making The Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers

A lot of people in the NFL world have had fun at Aaron Rodgers’ expense after the Packers were eliminated on Saturday night.

Before the playoffs started, there was a report that surfaced saying that Rodgers would boycott the Super Bowl. Rodgers vehemently denied the report, but it still made for some laughs in the community and that continued after the loss to the 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers delivering on his Super Bowl boycott promise — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 23, 2022

Now that the Packers are eliminated, Rodgers doesn’t have to play in the Super Bowl and can figure out what he wants to do for next season.

The Packers struggled on offense all game long even though Rodgers threw for 225 yards. They only scored one offensive touchdown and it came courtesy of running back AJ Dillon.

Green Bay had a chance to win late in the fourth quarter but couldn’t put a drive together. San Francisco then got the ball back and drove down the field for Robbie Gould’s eventual 45-yard game-winner.

Rodgers is set to be in the spotlight again this offseason and he doesn’t seem to mind that.

He’s already been in the spotlight last offseason and most weeks this season, the latter of which was for different reasons.