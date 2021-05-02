Everyone Made Same Aaron Rodgers Joke At Kentucky Derby

Aaron Rodgers is in the middle of some major drama with the Green Bay Packers, as the superstar quarterback is rumored to have demanded a trade. However, Rodgers managed to avoid a lot of the drama with a trip to the Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

The MVP quarterback attended the Kentucky Derby with friends on Saturday.

While everyone in the NFL is talking about Rodgers and a potential trade, there was a different topic of conversation on social media: Rodgers’ Kentucky Derby look.

Many joked that Rodgers had a special type of look at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, with one joke truly going viral.

“Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady,” Ben Natan tweeted.

Aaron Rodgers looks like he’s at the Kentucky Derby to arrest Tom Brady. pic.twitter.com/Rn7X64hQxX — ben natan (@TheBenNatan) May 1, 2021

The tweet has more than 12,000 retweets and nearly 100,000 likes. Clearly, many people appear to agree with the comparison.

More seriously, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur addressed the Rodgers drama on Saturday.

“I can’t fathom [him] not being in Green Bay,” LaFleur said. “That’s where my mind’s at. I don’t only love the player, but I love the person. I love working with him on a daily basis; I think we all do — from the players in that locker room to the coaching staff. Again, I don’t even want to let my mind go there.”

Only time will tell, of course.