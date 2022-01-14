Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After All-Pro Voting

For the fourth time in his career and second year in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was voted First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Rodgers had his fourth straight season with over 4,000 passing yards – the 10th of his career. He threw 37 touchdowns and had a 111.9 passer rating while leading the Packers to the NFL’s best record at 13-4.

For most of the season Rodgers was clearly the best quarterback in the NFL and he’s been rewarded for his efforts. Fans now believe that his All-Pro win will precede a much bigger prize.

Tons of Twitter users and NFL insiders have expressed that this means Rodgers may be a lock for NFL MVP. Many noted that Rodgers has won the MVP award in the other three seasons where he was First-Team All-Pro (2011, 2015, 2020):

Presumably, the All-Pro vote shows #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will win his fourth MVP. In 2003, Peyton Manning was the All-Pro QB but shared MVP with Steve McNair.https://t.co/9ZZ6VDPig9 — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) January 14, 2022

Aaron Rodgers received 34 of 50 all-pro votes at quarterback — a strong sign he’s in line to win his fourth NFL MVP. (Tom Brady got the other 16.) https://t.co/K2rW3WMoaj — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers earned 34 of 50 first-team All-Pro votes. Great sign that he’ll also be MVP. — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) January 14, 2022

Even the Packers themselves acknowledged the correlation between Rodgers’ All-Pro selections and MVP nods.

.@AaronRodgers12's four first-team All-Pro selections are the most by a QB in #Packers history. He has been named NFL MVP during each of his previous three first-team All-Pro campaigns.#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/JpOpeddIq4 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) January 14, 2022

2021 was a weird year for Aaron Rodgers to be sure. Off-the-field issues finally seeped into the regular season as he missed a game due to COVID-19.

But while Rodgers lost a lot of respect from NFL fans as a whole, he reasserted himself as one of its best throwers.

Rodgers now has the Packers positioned for yet another trip to the NFC Championship Game. And maybe this one will culminate in a Super Bowl appearance.

Will Aaron Rodgers win the NFL MVP award?