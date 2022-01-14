The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After All-Pro Voting

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday afternoon.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

For the fourth time in his career and second year in a row, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was voted First-Team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Rodgers had his fourth straight season with over 4,000 passing yards – the 10th of his career. He threw 37 touchdowns and had a 111.9 passer rating while leading the Packers to the NFL’s best record at 13-4.

For most of the season Rodgers was clearly the best quarterback in the NFL and he’s been rewarded for his efforts. Fans now believe that his All-Pro win will precede a much bigger prize.

Tons of Twitter users and NFL insiders have expressed that this means Rodgers may be a lock for NFL MVP. Many noted that Rodgers has won the MVP award in the other three seasons where he was First-Team All-Pro (2011, 2015, 2020):

Even the Packers themselves acknowledged the correlation between Rodgers’ All-Pro selections and MVP nods.

2021 was a weird year for Aaron Rodgers to be sure. Off-the-field issues finally seeped into the regular season as he missed a game due to COVID-19.

But while Rodgers lost a lot of respect from NFL fans as a whole, he reasserted himself as one of its best throwers.

Rodgers now has the Packers positioned for yet another trip to the NFC Championship Game. And maybe this one will culminate in a Super Bowl appearance.

Will Aaron Rodgers win the NFL MVP award?

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.