The Packers made a major contract adjustment this weekend, leading to speculation the organization could be making room for none other than J.J. Watt.

Green Bay just recently converted David Bakhtiari’s $11-million roster bonus into a signing bonus, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. Doing so created an extra $8.3 million in cap space.

The Houston Texans released Watt earlier this week as the two sides mutually agreed to part ways, sending shockwaves throughout the NFL in the process. The superstar defensive lineman now wants to join a contender, and the Packers fit the bill.

Green Bay fans are getting their hopes up that the organization’s latest contract bonus restructure means Watt is heading to Wisconsin.

Obviously every team in the NFL is hoping to win the J.J. Watt sweepstakes, but the Packers have a legitimate need for help along their defensive line.

Green Bay’s defensive line depth is shaky and needs to be addressed this off-season. Landing Watt would solve the issue.

The Packers have to go all-in this off-season to take advantage of Aaron Rodgers before it’s too late, as well. Adding Watt to the Green Bay defense would give the unit the edge it needs to compete for the NFC Championship and hopefully advance to the Super Bowl next season.

If the Packers can’t land Watt, not all is lost. The latest contract move creates plenty of more cap space for Green Bay to utilize this off-season. How the organization utilizes said cap space could make all the difference in the 2021 season.