Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Aaron Rodgers’ Breakup

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley reportedly ended their engagement and relationship this week. And as you can imagine, a lot of people are reveling in Rodgers’ misery.

The past year-plus has not exactly seen Rodgers’ fanbase swell amid two failed playoff runs and a ton of controversy. Despite winning back-to-back MVP awards, he’s probably disliked more now than ever.

So when news that Rodgers and Woodley broke up hit the wire, everybody immediately started roasting the Packers quarterback. They’re all using the same joke to the point that it’s quickly getting tiresome.

Everyone is saying that Rodgers “missed his shot at a second ring” – a reference to his inability to win a Super Bowl in the past 10-plus years. It wouldn’t be shocking if “second ring” is trending on Twitter soon:

Aaron Rodgers, still searching for that second ring https://t.co/U0T9wSllhT — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) February 16, 2022

Will no one let Aaron Rodgers get another ring? https://t.co/79i00Fuf4b — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 16, 2022

Aaron Rodgers’ chance to get another ring is gone https://t.co/UMLXzROUtw — Cameron Salerno (@cameronsalerno1) February 16, 2022

Wow, Rodgers really doesn’t want that 2nd ring https://t.co/c653OgdEXj — Kenny ツ 🥅🏒 🎛🎧 (@kdriley05) February 16, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is no-doubt, first ballot Hall of Fame quarterback. But a decade ago he might have been in the GOAT conversation. Not these days.

The number of rings a quarterback has now factors into the GOAT discussion a lot more than regular season accomplishments. We’ve seen it make or break the Hall of Fame candidacy of countless quarterbacks.

Rodgers may hold many of the NFL’s passing records by the time he’s ready to retire. But unless he wins another ring, he won’t be in the conversation of greatest ever.

As for his relationship troubles, it’ll be interesting to see how long he stays a bachelor. He’s had three long relationships since 2014 that have all ended abruptly.