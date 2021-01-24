Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Packers’ Defense

With only a few seconds remaining on the clock in the first half, Tom Brady delivered a 39-yard touchdown pass to Scotty Miller. It was a great throw from the 43-year-old quarterback, but the defense for Green Bay deserves a ton of blame.

In a game of this magnitude, allowing a long touchdown pass with less than 10 seconds remaining in the first half is inexcusable. Kevin King was the Packers cornerback guilty of giving up the score to Miller.

Fans in Green Bay obviously can’t be thrilled with what materialized at the end of the first half, but the rest of the NFL is cracking jokes at their expense.

Several analysts jokingly asked if Gregg Williams called that final defensive play in the first half for the Packers. After all, he was responsible for giving up a last-second, game-winning touchdown to the Raiders during his time as the defensive coordinator of the Jets.

“Man coverage, single high safety with 6 seconds left? That was basically a Hail Mary situation,” ESPN’s Mike Clay tweeted. “Similar to the Raiders/Jets/Gregg Williams debacle. Ouch!”

Here are some of the funniest reactions from the NFL world:

Man coverage, single high safety with 6 seconds left? That was basically a Hail Mary situation. Similar to the Raiders/Jets/Gregg Williams debacle. Ouch! — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 24, 2021

Gregg Williams calling the defensive plays for GB apparently. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 24, 2021

Was Gregg Williams calling that defense? — trey wingo (@wingoz) January 24, 2021

That touchdown from Miller changed the entire course of this game. Green Bay hasn’t been able to find any rhythm in the second half, as it currently trails by three possessions.

We’ll find out fairly soon if the Packers can mount a comeback in the NFC Championship.