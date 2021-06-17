Here’s How Long The Aaron Rodgers Standoff Could Last

Will the Green Bay Packers have Aaron Rodgers under center this upcoming season? That’s the most important question in the NFL right now by a wide margin.

Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp with the Packers earlier this month, marking the start of his holdout. It’s unclear when or if he’ll return to the team, but it’s obvious that he’s not happy with the front office.

Though it’s incredibly difficult to predict what’s going on inside the mind of Aaron Rodgers, former Packers executive Andrew Brant tried his best to predict when fans can expect this standoff to end.

Brandt isn’t so sure that the start of training camp is a realistic target date for Rodgers to return to Green Bay. He explained why during an appearance on “The Ross Tucker Podcast.”

“You know my saying: Deadlines spur action,” Brandt said, via PackerNews.com. “And somehow I don’t think training camp is the deadline for Aaron and the Packers. What is it? Late August? Early September? He doesn’t need training camp. … I don’t think training camp is the deadline at all. And secretly like (with) minicamp, the Packers wouldn’t mind that because they could give (backup quarterback) Jordan Love real reps.”

Green Bay doesn’t necessarily need Rodgers to return for the start of training camp, but the coaching staff would most likely want him back as soon as possible.

During his recent appearance on Ross Tucker’s podcast, Brandt also addressed whether Packers CEO Mark Murphy was justified calling Rodgers a “complicated fella.”

“Yeah, it was not helpful,” Brandt said. “Is it causing a major chasm between Rodgers and the Packers that wasn’t there before? No, of course not. I just thought Mark didn’t need to go there.”

This standoff between Rodgers and the Packers should last at least a few more weeks. If training camp starts without him at the facility, fans will panic and truly question if he’s ever coming back.