Ex-Packers Executive Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Contract Talk

Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt thinks that any new contract for Aaron Rodgers is basically a one-year deal.

Brandt put out a tweet that Rodgers has an out after next season to be a free agent where he can pick his own team.

“Any new deal for Aaron Rodgers is irrelevant past this year,” Brandt said. “He has an out next year to be a FA and pick his team.”

The Packers and Rodgers have yet to announce a new contract since Rodgers hasn’t announced his plan yet for next season.

Rodgers is expected to announce something by the time free agency starts so that the Packers know how to move forward.

The team is hoping that he does come back so that they can go all-in again to try and win a Super Bowl. Green Bay came up short again this season after losing to San Francisco in the NFC Divisional Round.

Rodgers had a tremendous season before the Packers were eliminated as he finished with 37 touchdown passes on 4,115 yards.

It remains to be seen if a deal can be reached if Rodgers decides to return for another year.