Ex-Packers Executive Shares Gut Feeling On Aaron Rodgers

A former Green Bay Packers executive has his prediction for what Aaron Rodgers will announce on Tuesday afternoon.

Rodgers is scheduled to appear on the Pat McAfee Show at 1 p.m. ET to make some sort of announcement on his future.

He posted a cryptic message on his Instagram Monday night thanking a lot of his Packers teammates but it’s still unknown what he will decide to do.

Andrew Brandt thinks this will all be a smoke show and that Rodgers will return to Green Bay.

“After consistently saying Aaron would be back last year, and consistently saying Aaron would be gone this year, I am honestly torn now,” Brandt tweeted. “Knowing him, I am now thinking his cryptic posts suggesting goodbyes and looking back means he will…..return to the Packers. But who knows.”

If he does ultimately return to the Packers, his Instagram post would be a classic case of trolling.

It would also make the Packers contenders for next year and increase their chances of bringing receiver Davante Adams back.

You can watch the Pat McAfee Show on Youtube for Rodgers’ announcement.