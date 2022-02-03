Ex-Packers Executive Shares Gut Feeling With Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this afternoon, former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt penned a column about Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

The article focused on the latter’s future with the Packers moving forward. Over the past two years, Brandt suggested Rodgers would play for Green Bay in 2021, but he and the team would part ways after the 2021 season.

In his latest piece on Rodgers, via Sports Illustrated, Brandt kept that line of thinking. He believes Rodgers and the Packers will part ways heading into the 2022 season.

“Now my sense, and the sense I have had for the past two years, is that the transition that all other teams go through is coming, and coming soon,” he said in the article.

Here’s more, via Sports Illustrated:

Rodgers and Gutekunst are now getting along well, and Aaron seems open to returning. But I don’t think so. I stuck with my position that he would return last year, in the face of so many saying I would be wrong, and will do the same this year.

Brandt suggest the “reality of the NFL” is that first-round quarterbacks don’t sit on the bench forever – meaning Jordan Love will take over in the near future.

“The reality of the NFL is that first-round quarterbacks play,” he said. “They don’t sit forever; they’re not flipped for draft picks; they play. For an NFL team to have the conviction to take a first-round quarterback, no matter where in the round, it is deciding that he is going to play. The only question is when.”

Will Aaron Rodgers play for Green Bay in 2022?