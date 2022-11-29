Ex-Packers Quarterback Reveals First Thing Aaron Rodgers Said To Him

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 02: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks onward before his game against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field on October 02, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is apparently a conspiracy theorist. At least that's what it seems like after listening to DeShone Kizer's interview with Adam Brennan.

While on Brennan's show, Kizer revealed one of his first encounters with Rodgers.

In a stunning turn of events, Rodgers allegedly asked Kizer about his beliefs on the terrorist attacks that took place on Sept. 11, 2001.

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11?’ What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I. He was like, 'You should read up on that,'" Kizer said. "Then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like wow I don’t know where this is going.

"What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance."

Football fans aren't really amused by this admission. If anything, they're confused as to why Rodgers made these comments to Kizer.

Perhaps Rodgers will address Kizer's recent interview during his next appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."