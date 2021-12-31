1 Ex-Packers Star Has No Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong connection on the football field. However, that connection quickly fell apart once Jennings left the Green Bay Packers.

In a recent interview with the Pioneer Press, Jennings had an update on his friendship with Rodgers. It turns out his relationship with Rodgers is “non-existent.”

“We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that,” Jennings said. “We haven’t had an official sit-down, like bring it all in for a hug, since I left Green Bay. … We had a great relationship [in Green Bay] … Our relationship now has been non-existent. I tried to reach out to refurbish it but haven’t had any success. The acceptance from his side has just not been there.”

It’s fair to wonder if Jennings and Rodgers will ever work out their differences.

This isn’t the first time that Jennings has opened up about his connection with Rodgers. He made some interesting comments about the MVP quarterback while on Michael Irvin’s podcast.

“I’ve tried. I’ve tried when I called my first game in Green Bay, I tried over social media, in DM, I’ve tried even in person I ran into him at a Bucks game about three years ago, playoff game and he was there,” Jennings told Irvin. “And I reached over and tapped him on the shoulder, and that experience I’m not going to go into, but it was like I knew by his response it was like okay he has to defend himself right now, and I wasn’t coming to attack him. I was just coming to say what’s up man, like I’ve been texting you. And you know, I get it. When I reflect on it, being a realist, what I said, regardless if it was true or not, it hurt. Because of our relationship. It hurt.”

With the Packers gearing up for a Super Bowl run, it’s highly unlikely Rodgers spends too much time addressing his former teammate.