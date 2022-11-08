Ex-Packers Star Predicts When Aaron Rodgers Could Get Benched

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The 2022 season has not gone according to plan for the Green Bay Packers. They're currently 3-6 heading into Week 10.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled this past weekend against the Detroit Lions, tossing three costly interceptions. He already has three more interceptions this year than he did all of last season.

During an appearance on CBS Sports' "Maggie & Perloff," former Packers safety LeRoy Butler was asked if the Packers should consider benching Rodgers. His response to that question was interesting.

Butler believes Jordan Love has to start for the Packers if their losing streak continues for a few more weeks.

“If you’ve lost those [next three] games, you’ve got to get Jordan Love in there at some point,” Butler said. “There’s no playoffs, you’re not in the playoffs. You have to find out at some point can Jordan Love play, because you can’t get rid of Aaron Rodgers because of his contract. But, you can find a way to get Jordan Love some work to just kind of find out what you’re going to have in a few years.”

Rodgers will face the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday in what has to be considered a "must-win game."

Over the years, Rodgers has found a lot of success against the Cowboys. We'll see if that trend continues this Sunday.