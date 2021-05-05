Nearly a week ago, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report on NFL Live, announcing that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play in Green Bay.

Over the past week, rumors of a potential divorce have only grown louder. Over the weekend, ESPN’s Rob Demovsky said there is a “less than 5% chance” Rodgers suits up for the Packers in 2021.

Things took an ugly turn in Wisconsin on Tuesday night. Fans reportedly booed after an Aaron Rodgers commercial was shown on the video board during a minor league game. According to a report from Milwaukee Brewers reporter Todd Rosiak, fans booed after a “Bergstrom Autos” commercial featuring Rodgers was shown on the big board.

“Aaron Rodgers doing a commercial for Bergstrom Autos on the video board between innings, and I’m hearing from audible booing from the crowd,” Rosiak wrote in the tweet.

Are fans already turning on their franchise quarterback?

Over the weekend, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler named three possible landing spots for the reigning NFL MVP. He highlighted the Denver Broncos, who have been brought up several times since the trade rumors started.

Fowler also listed the Las Vegas Raiders as a “wild card. He also named the Seattle Seahawks in what would be a blockbuster trade including Russell Wilson.

Green Bay made it clear the team doesn’t plan to trade Rodgers. Meanwhile, he’s made it clear he no longer wants to play there.

We’ll have to wait and see who wins.