Fans React To Aaron Rodgers Driving To Work Video

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers arrived at Green Bay Packers minicamp today in style, riding through town on a golf cart.

If you're wondering why the two-time reigning NFL MVP is driving a golf cart to work, he received a customized one last year as a gift from left tackle David Bakhtiari.

CBS 58's Scott Grodsky posted a video of Rodgers' commute on Twitter. Looking at the responses, it seems some Packers fans love it while others could care less.

Oh yeah, and a bunch of people are focused on the gas prices in the background.

In all honesty, Green Bay fans probably don't care that much about how Rodgers gets to practice, just that he's there. The 38-year-old star skipped OTAs this year but will be at Lambeau Field all week for minicamp.

“It’s their first opportunity to be on the field with him, so they get to kinda learn how he operates and the expectations that we all have of all those guys out there,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said of the team's younger players working with Rodgers.

Green Bay will hold minicamp today through Thursday, with more voluntary OTAs scheduled for next week.