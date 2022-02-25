It was reported on Thursday that Aaron Rodgers wants to make $50 million per season moving forward. That report doesn’t sit well with former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings.

During this Friday’s episode of “First Things First” on FS1, Jennings called Rodgers selfish for reportedly wanting $50 million per year.

“People change, but somethings never do. Aaron Rodgers has been a very selfish guy,” Jennings said. “I get it, he’s at the end of his career and is trying to take whatever he can take. But you can’t do that and want to win. How are you going to try to win? Guys got to look out for themselves, but in doing so you cut out the legs of others. At the quarterback position, you cut out more than just a pair of legs.”

Shortly after Jennings went on this rant, NFL fans called him out on Twitter. Several people believe Jennings is just criticizing Rodgers for views.

“The trend of ex players turned sports media throwing former teammates under the bus for viral moments is NASTY,” one fan tweeted.

“This is the biggest Aaron Rodgers hater I’ve ever seen,” another fan said.

Packers backup quarterback Kurt Benkert also replied to Jennings’ comments. Let’s just say he doesn’t agree with Jennings at all.

“L take, Lots of salt. Get a new narrative to spread,” Benkert wrote. “12 is the most generous and thoughtful person I’ve met in the league. Not to mention the back to back best player. This sounds like it comes from a person that wanted to be that guy, but wasn’t.”

Jennings and Rodgers no longer have a close relationship off the field, and it’s tough to envision a scenario where these two former teammates see eye to eye anytime soon.

