Fans Are Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween Costume

Since returning to the Green Bay Packers this summer, quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been rocking noticeably longer hair than usual. On Tuesday, he revealed why that’s been the case.

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers revealed that he’s growing his hair out for a Halloween costume later this year. He wouldn’t provide any other details on what exactly he’s planning.

Because Rodgers didn’t give out any more information on the costume, fans were left to speculate about what fictional character he was going to portray. Obi-Wan Kenobi from Star Wars, The Dude from The Big Lebowski, The Joker from Batman and Jon Snow from Game of Thrones were all options that fans suggested for the Packers quarterback on Twitter.

Aaron Rodgers’ Halloween costume. Book it. pic.twitter.com/SzGqyyWuhG — The Packer Ranter (@PackerRanter) September 21, 2021

It’s going to be a Joker costume i guarantee it. https://t.co/plM8TJvBqK — Taylor Wirth (@WirthTM) September 21, 2021

All of the above options would work well for Rodgers. It’s also possible that the Packers quarterback could choose to coordinate with his fiancée, Shailene Woodley for some sort of couples costume.

Regardless of what Rodgers chooses, Halloween is still over a month away. That means NFL fans will have to see his long hair for at least the next few weeks.

The quarterback’s appearance clearly doesn’t seem to have much of a correlation to his play on the field, as it’s been a mixed bag for him over the last two weeks. He faltered in Week 1 against the New Orleans Saints, before bouncing back in a major way on Monday Night Football against the Detroit Lions.

So far this year, Rodgers has completed 37 of 55 passes for 388 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.