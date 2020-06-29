First Take Suggests Blockbuster Destination For QB Aaron Rodgers

After drafting Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers probably won’t wait for Aaron Rodgers to decide when he’s done playing.

Whether NFL fans like it or not, there’s a chance that Rodgers is forced to leave the Packers at some point, one way or another. But ESPN analysts Stephen A. Smith and Domonique Foxworth proposed a possible destination for the two-time NFL MVP. On Monday’s edition of First Take, Smith and Foxworth discussed the idea that the San Francisco 49ers could be Rodgers’ next destination.

Smith initially proposed that Rodgers could play his final years with any team except the Kansas City Chiefs “because of Patrick Mahomes” or Baltimore. But then he decided that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might be a good fit before Tom Brady arrived.

However, it was Foxworth who pointed out that the 49ers were linked to Brady before he went to the Bucs. Foxworth pointed out that Rodgers has a better arm than incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo, and would not miss some of the throws that have plagued Jimmy G in his young career.

That nugget of wisdom earned some agreement from Stephen A. Smith, who agreed with Foxworth.

“If Aaron Rodgers were the quarterback in San Francisco instead of Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers would be Super Bowl champions,” Smith said. “With those weapons? With Aaron Rodgers? They’re the champions.”

Aaron Rodgers on the 49ers could certainly be a match made in heaven. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the most innovative offensive minds in the NFL. The team has elite players at every skill position to boot – something that has bugged Rodgers for years.

Do you think the 49ers would be a good destination for Aaron Rodgers?