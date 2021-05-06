Former 1st Round QB Floated As Possible Option For Packers

For the first time in about 30 years, the Green Bay Packers have a legitimate question mark at quarterback for the upcoming season. As Aaron Rodgers continues his standoff with the team, one Packers writer believes a former first-round pick might be a candidate to replace him.

On Wednesday, Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire and Green Bay Press-Gazette Media floated the idea of Blake Bortles as an option for the team. He pointed out that Bortles played for Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett for several years in Jacksonville.

Kruse also noted that Bortles has some experience playing under Sean McVay with the LA Rams. But he admitted that it’s not his favorite idea to bring Bortles on board.

“I wonder if Blake Bortles will be an option for the Packers,” Kruse wrote. “Played for Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville, and he had two different stints in Los Angeles with Sean McVay. Obviously played a lot of football. I can’t believe I’m typing these things.”

I wonder if Blake Bortles will be an option for the Packers. Played for Nathaniel Hackett in Jacksonville, and he had two different stints in Los Angeles with Sean McVay. Obviously played a lot of football. I can't believe I'm typing these things — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 6, 2021

Blake Bortles was the No. 3 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL Draft. He went 11-34 in his first three seasons before leading them to the AFC Championship Game in 2017.

But he regressed in 2018 and the team released him after the season.

Bortles is currently a free agent after spending the last two years split between the Rams and Denver Broncos. He has not started a game since 2018.

In his career, Bortles has completed 59-percent of his passes and has 103 touchdowns with 76 interceptions.

Should the Packers actually consider bringing Blake Bortles on board?