Former Bears Player Has Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was fired up up after he scrambled for a touchdown in Sunday’s win over the Chicago Bears. After he received a cold welcome from opposing fans in the stands at the corner of the end zone, the 2020 MVP shouted “I still own you” multiples time to the Chicago-based crowd.

Although the moment made for a good laugh considering Rodgers’ track record against his NFL North rivals, one former Bears player was not pleased with the quarterback’s actions.

Ex-Chicago offensive lineman Olin Kruetz blasted Rodgers for his “I still own you” remarks in an interview on “670 The Score” Monday afternoon. He shared that his first reaction to seeing the Packers quarterback yell at the Bears crowd was to want to punch him in the face.

“I’d like to punch him in his face, to be honest,” Kruetz said, per TMZ. “I’d like to punch him in his face. When you see that, that’s your first reaction.”

Rodgers did make a point with his taunt on Sunday. Since he’s taken over for the Packers under center, he’s gone 22-5 against the Bears, while scoring 57 touchdowns and throwing just 10 interceptions.

Kreutz recognized that his former adversary has had ample success against Chicago, but didn’t feel like that justified him going after fans in the stands.

“Just because you’re right,” Kreutz said, “it doesn’t make you right for doing it.”

During his media availability after the game, Rodgers explained that he wasn’t thinking about celebrating all that much until he saw a woman flashing both of her middle fingers at him. Photographic evidence later revealed that numerous Bears fans were giving the Packers quarterback the bird after his touchdown.

“Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way. … I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird, so I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next,” Rodgers said.

The Packers and the Bears will meet again this season at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Rodgers might be back home at that point, but tensions on the field will definitely be running high after this weekend.