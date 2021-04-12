Former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Dies At 83

The Green Bay Packers lost a fan favorite from their 1966 Super Bowl I championship team as William “Red” Mack passed away this week. He was 83 years old.

A star college player at Notre Dame, Mack was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the 1961 NFL and AFL drafts respectively. He signed with the Steelers and quickly became a star receiver for the team.

Mack enjoyed his best season with the Steelers in 1963. He had 25 receptions for 618 yards and three touchdowns that year. He would average over 22 yards per receptions in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

But in 1966, after being cut by the Atlanta Falcons, Mack was picked up by Vince Lombardi and his Packers. He played just eight games for Lombardi but became a fan favorite for his special teams work.

Mack’s final two games were the 1966 NFL Championship Game and Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. He was cut by the team the following year and spent the next few decades working in South Bend, close to Notre Dame.

William "Red" Mack, a member of the 1966 Green Bay Packers championship team, has passed away at 83. https://t.co/s1r97gHxVo — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 12, 2021

In six NFL seasons, Mack had 52 receptions for 1,159 yards and eight touchdowns – mostly with the Steelers. Mack also had 122 touches for 795 yards and five touchdowns with three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Mack is the second member of the Lombardi Packers to pass away this year. Packers quarterback John Roach passed away in February at the age of 87.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Mack’s family and loved ones.