Former Green Bay Packers Super Bowl Champion Dies At 83

A man waving a Green Bay Packers flag at Lambeau Field.GREEN BAY, WI - JANUARY 05: The Green Bay Packers celebrate after a touchdown in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lambeau Field on January 5, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers lost a fan favorite from their 1966 Super Bowl I championship team as William “Red” Mack passed away this week. He was 83 years old.

A star college player at Notre Dame, Mack was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills in the 1961 NFL and AFL drafts respectively. He signed with the Steelers and quickly became a star receiver for the team.

Mack enjoyed his best season with the Steelers in 1963. He had 25 receptions for 618 yards and three touchdowns that year. He would average over 22 yards per receptions in his three seasons in Pittsburgh.

But in 1966, after being cut by the Atlanta Falcons, Mack was picked up by Vince Lombardi and his Packers. He played just eight games for Lombardi but became a fan favorite for his special teams work.

Mack’s final two games were the 1966 NFL Championship Game and Super Bowl I against the Green Bay Packers. He was cut by the team the following year and spent the next few decades working in South Bend, close to Notre Dame.

In six NFL seasons, Mack had 52 receptions for 1,159 yards and eight touchdowns – mostly with the Steelers. Mack also had 122 touches for 795 yards and five touchdowns with three seasons with the Fighting Irish.

Mack is the second member of the Lombardi Packers to pass away this year. Packers quarterback John Roach passed away in February at the age of 87.

Our hearts go out to Mr. Mack’s family and loved ones.


About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.