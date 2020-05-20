Former NFL Agent Explains When Packers Might Trade Aaron Rodgers

The most shocking selection from the 2020 NFL Draft came when the Green Bay Packers moved up in the first round to select Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. It was a forward-thinking move from the front office, but a puzzling one as well due to Aaron Rodgers’ contract situation.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season. Considering that he just led the Packers to the NFC Championship this past season, it’s highly unlikely management would want to move on from him this year.

Even though Green Bay might not trade Rodgers in the next year or two, it’s inevitable that his time with the franchise is nearing its end. When asked about his future with the franchise, Rodgers said “And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point.”

Former NFL agent Joel Corry provided an interesting take on when the Packers could potentially move on from Rodgers. He believes a trade in 2022 would be ideal since the front office wouldn’t get decimated with a boatload of dead money. The Packers would also gain a solid amount of cap space in the process.

Here’s why Corry believes a trade in 2022 makes the most sense from a financial standpoint, via CBS Sports:

A trade in 2022 seems more likely than in 2021. The Packers would pick up $22.648 million cap room by removing Rodgers’ $39.852 million cap number in 2022 from the equation. There would be $17.204 million of dead money in 2022 from Rodgers’ departure. Just like with a trade in 2021, Rodgers’ $28.352 million cap number in 2023 would come off Green Bay’s books.

If the Packers trade Rodgers in 2022, it would give the team two years of Love playing quarterback on a cheap salary. He’d make $1.7 million and $2.1 million in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

Love would have to prove that he could be the next franchise quarterback for Green Bay in order to get his fifth-year option picked up.