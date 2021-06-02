Former NFL GM Predicts How Packers Will Handle Aaron Rodgers Trade

As the standoff between the Green Bay Packers and MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers continues, many believe the question has changed from “will he be traded?” to “when?”

On Wednesday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, NFL analyst and former general manager Mike Tannenbaum said that the Packers might wait all the way until Labor Day (September 6) to make a final decision. He pointed out that it behooves that Packers to be patient since the decision-makers’ jobs will be on the line with such a move.

“I think it’s going to come down to Labor Day again and they want to be patient,” Tannenbaum said, via 247Sports. “If they were going to trade him, most of the compensation would be done in draft choices. It could be done on June 2, September 2 or November 2. If he moves on and they lose, they’re going to lose their jobs. They know that. They have to be patient.”

Tannenbaum then suggested that the Packers could take a gamble and cut the two remaining years from his contract in exchange for him coming to training camp and giving it another go. But he noted that he tried that with Darrelle Revis on the New York Jets in 2010 and Revis didn’t go for it.

“One idea would be to go to him and say look, you have two more years to go after this year. We will take those two years off, you come in for mandatory training camp and we have one year to repair this. Obviously the Packers still have the franchise tag in their back pocket. A decade ago, I tried the same play with Darrelle Revis’ agents and while it sounds like a good idea, I couldn’t get it done then. It’s a good compromise and I certainly think it’s a good idea.”

Aaron Rodgers has been publicly uncertain about his future with the Packers ever since their NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Reports soon surfaced that he’s been displeased with the organization for upwards of a year.

But the Packers have had the entire offseason to work with Rodgers to smooth out their issues. They clearly haven’t.

The clock is running out for the Packers to come to a decision with Rodgers. And the longer they wait, the sooner they’ll find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place.

Do you think Aaron Rodgers gets dealt in a trade before Labor Day?