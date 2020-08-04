Former NFL Lineman Dead At 62 Following COVID-19 Battle

COVID-19 has undoubtedly affected the sports world over the past several months. This week, the football community learned that former NFL offensive lineman Tootie Robbins passed away at the age of 62 due to his battle with the virus.

Robbins spent roughly a decade with the St. Louis/Phoenix Cardinals. Once his time with that franchise came to an end, the East Carolina product joined the Green Bay Packers so he could protect legendary quarterback Brett Favre.

Lakeisha King, Robbins’ niece, confirmed the sad news to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. She’s heartbroken, but she’s touched by how many people loved her uncle, saying “But he is in heaven with his mom and dad now. Thank you for remembering my uncle. He is definitely missed.”

East Carolina also released a statement on the tragic loss, saying “Pirate Nation mourns the loss of former East Carolina Football All-American Tootie Robbins.”

Last week, the baseball world learned that Lou Schwechheimer passed away due to complications from the virus. He was the owner of the Wichita Wind Surge organization.

This hasn’t been an easy year at all for every member of the sports world. While we’d all love to see America finally get a firm grip on the virus, it requires everyone to do their part.

Our thoughts are with the Robbins family during this time.