Former NFL Star Has NSFW Message For Brett Favre

Legendary NFL quarterback Brett Favre took some heat this week for his comments on the Derek Chauvin veridct. Chauvin, who kneeled on the neck of George Floyd, was found guilty on all three charges this week.

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Favre is allowed to speak his mind, but he previously said that he wants politics out of sports. It seems a bit hypocritical to say something like that and then speak freely about the Chauvin verdict.

Former star NFL wide receiver Steve Smith was among those who blasted Favre for his comments.

“I have so much respect for the career you had. HOF, awards, etc…. However on this subject, yo Mr. Favre STFU respectfully real talk! Privilege ass!” Smith wrote on social media.

Smith is far from the only person who feels this way.

Many took to social media to criticize Favre for his comments on the subject.