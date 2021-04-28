The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Former NFL Star Reveals Why He Called Out Brett Favre

Bret Favre throwing a pass during a game in the snow.Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre throws downfield as he runs out of the backfield away from Seahawks Bryce Fisher during the first half of the NFL game on Monday Night Football November 27, 2006 at Qwest Field in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Kevin Casey/NFLPhotoLibrary)

A former star NFL wide receiver put Brett Favre on blast last week for his comments on former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Many called out Favre for speaking on Chauvin after he previously said that he wanted less politics in sports.

Former star NFL wide receiver Steve Smith was among those who called Favre out.

“I have so much respect for the career you had. HOF, awards, etc…. However on this subject, yo Mr. Favre STFU respectfully real talk! Privilege ass!” Smith wrote on social media.

Smith expanded on his thoughts on Favre on his Cut To It featuring Steve Smith Sr. podcast.

“I don’t mean to put him down, Brett Favre, but at the end of the day…he knows nothing about being a black man, he knows nothing about dealing with some of this stuff…and guess what, I know nothing about being Brett Favre,” Smith said. “But I do know, if Brett Favre gets pulled over and if I get pulled over, I know damn well my black a– gets the shorter end of the straw.”

You can listen to Smith’s full podcast episode here.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.