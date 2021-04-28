Former NFL Star Reveals Why He Called Out Brett Favre

A former star NFL wide receiver put Brett Favre on blast last week for his comments on former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

“I find it hard to believe – and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way – I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” Favre said. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for. I don’t care what color the person is on the street. You do not … I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Many called out Favre for speaking on Chauvin after he previously said that he wanted less politics in sports.

Former star NFL wide receiver Steve Smith was among those who called Favre out.

“I have so much respect for the career you had. HOF, awards, etc…. However on this subject, yo Mr. Favre STFU respectfully real talk! Privilege ass!” Smith wrote on social media.

Smith expanded on his thoughts on Favre on his Cut To It featuring Steve Smith Sr. podcast.

“I don’t mean to put him down, Brett Favre, but at the end of the day…he knows nothing about being a black man, he knows nothing about dealing with some of this stuff…and guess what, I know nothing about being Brett Favre,” Smith said. “But I do know, if Brett Favre gets pulled over and if I get pulled over, I know damn well my black a– gets the shorter end of the straw.”

✂️🚨 Bonus Episode 🚨✂️: Here’s my full response to Brett Favre. 🔗: https://t.co/8N74Yq7Kmj#CutToIt✂️ pic.twitter.com/lFHpvuDtkS — Cut To It ft. Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) April 27, 2021

You can listen to Smith’s full podcast episode here.