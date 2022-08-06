Former Packers Coach Has Hilarious Reaction To Aaron Rodgers Using Psychedelics

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks on from the sidelines during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently opened up about his experience with ayahuasca, a psychoactive tea that contains the hallucinogenic drug DMT.

Rodgers told Aubrey Marcus, the founder of Onnit, that ayahuasca helped him learn how to unconditionally love himself.

“To me, one of the core tenets of your mental health is that self-love,” Rodgers said, via Sports Illustrated. “That’s what ayahuasca did for me, was help me see how to unconditionally love myself. It’s only in that unconditional self love, that then I’m able to truly be able to unconditionally love others. And what better way to work on my mental health than to have an experience like that?”

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, who used to an assistant coach on the Packers for several years, was asked about Rodgers' psychedelics usage on Saturday.

Getsy had a really funny comment about Rodgers' extracurricular activities.

"I was not invited on those trips... Hey, whatever it takes, I guess," Getsy said, via Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Getsy knows Rodgers fairly well. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Packers from 2019-2021.

Even though Rodgers' off-field behavior is a bit odd, Getsy understands just how scary things can get when you're on the opposing sideline.