Former Packers Coach Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play

Former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Holmgren has not held back his thoughts on the situation with Aaron Rodgers.

Holmgren, who coached the Packers from 1992-1998, said things would not have gotten to the way they are if he was the head coach.

“It’s not good, that’s for sure,” Holmgren said on ESPN Chicago’s Carmen and Jurko. “I can’t imagine the relationship, a relationship between the coach, or management, or whoever’s making the decisions, and a star quarterback like that — getting to this point, I just can’t imagine it. I wouldn’t allow it. It wouldn’t happen.

“Now, it has happened, and I would call him in, we’d sit down and not leave until we kind of have an understanding, one way or the other. Either he’s gonna continue playing, or he’d have to … the ball is in his court. … They (the Packers) didn’t handle it very well, I don’t think. They didn’t handle it very well.”

Holmgren, though, ultimately believes that Rodgers will stick around.

The former Packers coach made a prediction for Rodgers’ future during an appearance on NFL Network.

“I think it is absolutely fixable,” Holmgren said. “I just see him playing there for the Green Bay Packers next year. I trust and I hope that they can bridge the gap and make things work.”

If Rodgers does stick around, he and the Packers will open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against the Saints.