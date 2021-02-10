Former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has landed a new job–and he didn’t even have to leave the NFC North.

Pettine has been hired by the Chicago Bears as a senior defensive assistant, where he’ll work with first-year defensive coordinator Sean Desai.

Pettine spent the last three seasons with the Packers but the franchise elected to let him go late last month.

Before being hired by Green Bay, Pettine spent the 2017 season with the Seattle Seahawks as a consultant. He did not coach in the NFL in 2016 after going 10-22 in two seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach in 2014-15.

The 54-year-old Pennsylvania native also had stints as the defensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills (2013) and New York Jets (2012). He worked closely under Rex Ryan in New York and when Ryan was the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens.

Desai, Chicago’s new defensive coordinator, has never held that position at any level, so the Bears are clearly looking for Pettine to help him make the transition in his first year.