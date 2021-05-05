Former Packers Exec Not Buying 1 Aaron Rodgers Rumor

The rumors continue to circulate about Aaron Rodgers, as everyone tries to figure out what led to this fractured relationship between the star quarterback and the Green Bay Packers. On Wednesday, new information came to light that might’ve revealed how long this idea has been sitting with the 37-year-old.

According to a report from Mike Garafolo, Rodgers was telling free agents this offseason that he wouldn’t be back with the Packers in 2021. That would mean that the 2020 MVP has been plotting his escape for the last few weeks and a wide range of players would’ve known about his frustrations.

But, a former Packers executive isn’t buying the latest report.

Andrew Brandt, who worked in Green Bay’s front office in the early 2000s, pointed out that there are some irregularities with Garafolo’s new information. The former executive specifically pointed out that David Bakhtiari and Aaron Jones both resigned with the Packers this offseason. If Rodgers had told them he wanted out, Brandt feels like it wouldn’t have made sense for them to resign with the organization.

“The Rodgers rumor mill is getting circular. So he told free agents he wouldn’t be with the Packers but somehow his teammates he knows well, like Bakhtiari and Jones – who could have signed anywhere – chose to stay with the team. Um, so they could play with Jordan Love? Please,” Brandt wrote on Twitter.

Um, so they could play with Jordan Love? Please. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) May 5, 2021

Brandt’s point makes a lot of sense and he does have a unique perspective on the Packers. At this point, it’s difficult to decipher what information is accurate, but one thing remains fairly clear: Rodgers is serious.

Brandt has closely followed the newest NFL quarterback saga over the last six days and has become one of the most intriguing voices in the frenzy. Over the weekend, the former executive wrote some early thoughts on the power struggle between Rodgers and the Packers.

“Aaron knows the reality: he is both the MVP of the league and a placeholder for Jordan Love,” Brandt wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning. “The Packers probably wanted the transfer point to be 2022; now Aaron wants to control that timeline, not let them control it. Fascinating struggle for power, dictation of terms.”