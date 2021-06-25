Former Packers Exec Pours Cold Water On Latest Aaron Rodgers Rumor

Earlier today, there was some chatter about Aaron Rodgers potentially opting out of the 2021 season and still collecting nearly $20 million. However, it turns out that move is too good to be true for the reigning MVP.

Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk brought up a scenario where Rodgers would sit out this season without surrendering his $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money and a $6.8 million roster bonus. He’d also void getting fined $2 million for missing training camp. Add that all together and Rodgers would, in theory, avoid losing $20.3 million this fall.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, this is not a legitimate option for him. Former Green Bay Packers executive Andrew Brandt explained why on Twitter.

“Most of that is from bonus paid years ago,” Brandt replied when asked about Rodgers potentially collecting $20 million via an opt-out. “He’ll play.”

Brandt knows a thing or two about how Green Bay structures its contracts, so fans should take his word.

If Rodgers values money, he’ll return to the field at some point this year. Spotrac reported a few weeks ago that Rodgers would lose over $35 million if he holds out the entire season.

Even though Rodgers has done an excellent job staying silent on this topic, he’ll eventually have to decide whether he wants to return to Green Bay.

We’ll find out more about Rodgers’ future fairly soon since training camp is just a month away.