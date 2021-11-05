Former Packers Exec Has Telling Comment About Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, the NFL world learned that Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and is not vaccinated.

Rodgers explained his decision to avoid the COVID-19 vaccines in an interview with Pat McAfee on Friday afternoon.

“I have an allergy to an ingredient that is in the mRNA vaccines. So, on the CDC’s own website it says, ‘should you have an allergy to any of these ingredients you should not get one of the mRNA vaccines.’ So those two were out already,” Rodgers said on the show.

He made several other comments that stole the nation’s attention – including invoking Martin Luther King Jr. Following his conversation with McAfee, it’s safe to say not everyone agrees with Rodgers.

However, as former Packers executive Andrew Brandt said, Rodgers will always have a market.

“No matter what Aaron said today or what he says in the future, there will be NFL general managers giving away first-round picks like candy on Halloween if and when he’s on the trade market in February,” Brandt said.

Also, here is an unassailable fact:

He’s not wrong. There are teams across the league that would start drooling if a quarterback like Aaron Rodgers hit the open market.

Tom Brady took the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season. There are plenty of teams in the NFL that could take that jump if Rodgers was under center.