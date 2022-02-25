Former Packers Exec Has Telling Comment After Aaron Rodgers’ Alleged Contract Demands

Andrew Brandt doesn’t think it’s about the money when it comes to Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers.

The former Packers executive thinks that there’s something else going on between the team and Rodgers.

“Listen, if Rodgers-GB issues were just about $$, this would be resolved by now,” Brandt tweeted. “Packers have shown willingness to pay top-of-market and push out cap pain. All the rumors seem some subterfuge for the real reasons – whatever they are – for what is going on between the team and AR.”

Rodgers has yet to make a decision on both returning to the Packers or even playing next season. He’s been mulling everything since his season ended a few weeks ago.

He appeared on Tuesday’s edition of the Pat McAfee Show but announced that he hadn’t made a decision just yet.

If Rodgers does decide to return, the Packers will be another team to watch that can go all the way. He’s fresh off another MVP season after throwing 37 touchdowns off of 4,115 yards.

Green Bay also has to get to business with star receiver Davante Adams as he’s a free agent this offseason.

Adams’ return may very well hinge on if Rodgers decides to come back for another year.