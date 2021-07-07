Former Packers Exec Makes Aaron Rodgers Prediction

Aaron Rodgers may not be opting out of the 2021 season, but he still has yet to report to the Green Bay Packers ahead of training camp. As we continue to ponder what his future with the team is, one former team executive has a prediction.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, former Packers executive Andrew Brandt had some thoughts on Rodgers future. He believes that Rodgers will not be traded and won’t retire in 2021, and that ultimately an arrangement will be made to ensure he plays.

However, he also believes that Rodgers will be traded in 2022. Perhaps that will be part of the accommodation.

“My Aaron Rodgers opinion update is the same as it’s been all year: The Packers won’t trade him in 2021. Aaron can’t trade himself. Aaron won’t retire. Some contract accommodation- financial, length or both- will be made. The Packers will trade him in 2022,” Brandt tweeted.

My Aaron Rodgers opinion update is the same as it's been all year:

The Packers won't trade him in 2021.

Aaron can't trade himself.

Aaron won't retire.

Some contract accommodation- financial, length or both- will be made.

The Packers will trade him in 2022. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) July 7, 2021

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers remain in a standoff that isn’t likely to end anytime soon.

The three-time and reigning NFL MVP has seemingly made it clear that he doesn’t want to play for the Packers anymore. But the Packers have also made it clear that they aren’t trading Rodgers for anything.

Even if the two sides come to some kind of agreement before the season, doubt among fans will linger for months to come.

Brandt may ultimately be proven right.