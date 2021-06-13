Former Packers Executive Makes Clear Aaron Rodgers Prediction

There has been no progress involving the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers remains away from the team after skipping mandatory minicamp last week.

It has been widely-reported how unhappy Rodgers is with Packers brass, and team CEO Mark Murphy likely didn’t help matters with his comments this weekend. With training camp a little more than a month away, a resolution doesn’t appear to be in sight.

While the Rodgers situation has been discussed ad nauseum, former Packers executive Andrew Brandt says that no matter how many outside factors there are, the issue between the two sides is clear.

“Beyond the noise, the Rodgers-Packers situation is the same as it always has been and will be: The Packers aren’t trading him (at least not in 2021), and he can’t trade himself,” Brandt wrote on Twitter Sunday morning.

If this standoff continues, Green Bay can fine Rodgers over $2 million if he holds out during training camp. The reigning MVP would stand to lose out on over $35 million if he sits out the entire 2021 season.

That is a tremendous amount of money, but Rodgers has already been paid handsomely during his career and likely doesn’t “need” the cash. It would be something if the Packers call his bluff and dare him to continue holding out and he does just that.

We’re not at that point yet, but as the summer rolls on it is easier to consider a scenario where Rodgers doesn’t suit up this fall. On the flip side, NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently said he thinks the relationship between the QB and his team can be repaired.

“No one has told me that Aaron Rodgers is definitely not coming to camp. No one has told me he’s never playing for the Packers again unless this or that happens,” Rapoport said. “He’s had opportunities to say publicly and send messages privately that he wants to get traded – I have not heard that. To me, it’s more ‘can this issue get solved before training camp,’ rather than a stare down.”