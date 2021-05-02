Former Packers Executive Has Telling Comment On Aaron Rodgers

Everyone around the NFL is trying to make sense of the Aaron Rodgers situation after it was reported last Thursday that the three-time MVP wants out of the Green Bay Packers organization.

Simply put, the news is shocking considering the 37-year-old quarterback is fresh off of one of the best seasons of his incredible career. Rodgers handily won the 2020 MVP award and led the Packers to the NFC Championship game, but fell short to the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, for the last year, not everything has been rosy in Green Bay. Since the Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round in 2020, Rodgers has started to see his window close and doesn’t seem too happy about it.

Andrew Brandt, who was a member of the Packers front office when the franchise selected Rodgers, is among those interested by the dynamics present in Green Bay. Although it’s obviously that the 37-year-old can still compete at the highest level, everyone can see that the organization is trying to plan for the future.

“Aaron knows the reality: he is both the MVP of the league and a placeholder for Jordan Love,” Brandt wrote on Twitter on Sunday morning. “The Packers probably wanted the transfer point to be 2022; now Aaron wants to control that timeline, not let them control it. Fascinating struggle for power, dictation of terms.”

Part of the reason that the Rodgers situation has become so intriguing is because there’s a potential out for him after the 2021 campaign. His negotiations with the Packers on a new contract have stalled, leading to further frustration.

A handful of teams have emerged as potential destinations for Rodgers, but Green Bay and general manager Brian Gutekunst have remained adamant that they won’t trade the franchise quarterback. The situation still hasn’t seemed to reach a breaking point, so the next few weeks will be crucial in making amends.