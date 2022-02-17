Former Packers Executive Points Out Difference With Aaron Rodgers

Over the past few days, rumors have emerged about a potential contract offer from the Green Bay Packers to quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Green Bay reportedly wants to make Rodgers the highest-paid quarterback in the league. Multiple reports suggested a new deal could pay Rodgers as much as $45 million per season.

While that would be a massive offer from the team, one former Packers executive noticed a change in language between this offseason and the 2021 offseason. Former Packers executive Andrew Brandt pointed out that last offseason, the team made it clear they wouldn’t be trading Rodgers. However, this offseason, they’re offering something else.

“In 2021 the Packers said ‘we are not trading Aaron Rodgers’ … in 2022 it’s ‘we want to make him highest paid QB’ … that’s different,” Brandt said.

After the initial report about the Packers going “all-in” on a deal for Rodgers, Brandt suggested that’s not how the team does business.

“If the Packers commit to Aaron for two years, they will have wasted the Jordan Love pick,” he said in a message on Twitter. “I know what you’re saying: ‘Who cares, it’s Aaron!’ But they care. These are not the Rams; they are the ‘Draft and Develop’ Packers.”

Brandt obviously believes that the Packers and Rodgers might be headed in separate directions.

Will Rodgers play elsewhere in 2022?