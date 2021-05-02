Former Packers Executive Shares Telling Brett Favre Comment

Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out of Green Bay and it’s not very difficult to imagine why that’s the case.

The Packers are a year removed from drafting Rodgers’ eventual replacement, quarterback Jordan Love, in the first round of the NFL Draft. Rodgers’ relationship with the front office has been strained ever since.

Rodgers is rumored to have some preferred trade destinations, though the Packers don’t appear to be jumping at the chance to deal away their franchise quarterback.

Of course, this is nothing new to Green Bay. The Packers went through pretty much the same thing with Brett Favre once upon a time. Green Bay drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round while Favre was still playing.

A former Packers executive shared a telling comment on the Rodgers situation.

“As Brett Favre’s camp used to ask me all the time: ‘Do you know what it’s like to come into work every day and sit with your replacement?’ I’m sure Aaron feels similarly, circle of life. Aaron is the MVP of the NFL and a placeholder for Jordan Love at the same time,” Andrew Brandt tweeted.

Favre, of course, ended up playing for the Vikings and the Jets before deciding to retire.

What will come of the Rodgers situation?