Former Packers Player Makes Prediction On Aaron Rodgers

On Thursday night, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future in the NFL. He even revealed that he’ll announce a decision in the near future.

“There will be a decision in the near future,” said Rodgers. “I’m not going to keep a lot of people waiting.”

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, former Packers linebacker A.J. Hawk made a prediction on Rodgers’ future. The former Super Bowl champion expects Rodgers to return to Green Bay for the 2022 season.

“He may not know exactly what his plan is right now, but I feel like eventually he goes back there [Green Bay],” Hawk said. “I’m predicting that Aaron doesn’t even know what is going to happen yet. But I see that road back to Green Bay.”

The Packers certainly want Rodgers back for the 2022 season. Team president Mark Murphy made that clear last week.

“A key factor will be whether Aaron Rodgers comes back for the 2022 season,” Murphy wrote, via the Packers’ official site. “Matt, Brian, executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball and I are all in agreement that we want Aaron to come back. He is likely to win his fourth league MVP, is the unquestioned leader of our team and is still playing at a high level at 38.”

If Rodgers does return for another run in Green Bay, there’s no doubt the Packers will be considered a favorite in the NFC.