Watching from afar, we don’t get the opportunity to really hear NFL on-field trash talk. There’s a lot going on down there in the trenches.

This morning, former Green Bay Packers offensive lineman T.J. Lang shared a hilarious story from his time with the team. It involves some smack talk from an opponent and star quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Lang didn’t provide the year, but said the exchange occurred during a preseason game against the then-St. Louis Rams. Rodgers was in the game and audibled to a run play–power left–at the line of scrimmage. Hilarity ensued.

“Favorite preseason memory. Running no huddle against the Rams. 12 makes an audible at the LOS- “PULL, PULL”- which was power left. @JOEL9ONE stands up from his DE spot and yells “Pull? Pull these nuts Aaron!!” The whole LOS broke out in laughter and we got stuffed,” Lang wrote.

If you’re not familiar, @JOEL9ONE is the Twitter handle of Chris Long, who played with the Rams from 2008-15. Off the field, Long is outspoken and not afraid to crack jokes, so this story from Lang doesn’t surprise us.

Unfortunately, Lang did not provide what Rodgers’ reaction was. Did he get angry? Did he laugh it off? We need answers.

As good as this anecdote is, there are probably so many better ones involving players talking trash during the game. Of course, a lot of them aren’t fit to print though.