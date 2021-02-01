Former Packers Lineman Offers His Theory On Aaron Rodgers

When the Green Bay Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, everyone wondered how Aaron Rodgers would react.

The 37-year-old took to the football field like a man on a mission, putting together one of the best seasons of his distinguished career. He ended the year with 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns, but still a game short of the Super Bowl. The Packers fell to the Buccaneers 31-26 in the NFC Championship.

After the loss, the offseason questions surrounding Rodgers began.

The veteran quarterback remained noncommittal when speaking to media following Green Bay’s postseason exit. However, the Packers front office tried to soothe a disappointed fanbase, with GM Brian Gutekunst stating that he wouldn’t consider trading Rodgers.

Former Green Bay offensive lineman TJ Lang offered his own interpretation of what might be going through the 37-year-old quarterback’s head. He believes that Rodgers remains “hellbent on some revenge” toward the Packers front office.

“I think he was quietly pissed when they took Jordan Love a year ago,” Lang said on WXYT’s “The Ticket” on Monday. “The one thing I’ll say about Aaron Rodgers, pretty much the last 10 years of his career he’s wanted that team to just go all-in for one year. ‘Just give me some pieces, let’s just go all-in, let’s trade a future first if we have to get a couple guys. Let’s just go all-in and try to win this thing.’ “And then last year, he hinted at them doing that, ‘Hey, I’m excited, let’s see who they can bring in,’ and they bring in a QB. I think that was the ultimate slap to the face when you feel like you’re one piece away from winning the whole thing.”

Lang claims that because of Rodgers’ frustration with the organization, he’s going to want a huge payday.

“I think he’s gonna make them pay, man,” Lang said. “I think he’s gonna want some sort of new deal where they guarantee a couple more years for him, security wise, being in Green Bay. I don’t think he wants to go anywhere, but I think he’s going to hold their feet to the fire and say, ‘Hey, if you’re going to keep me around, A) you’re going to pay me, and B) you’re going to bring in some players that I want to play with where we can take this next leap.”

Time will tell what Rodgers requests and what the Packers are willing to give over the next few weeks.